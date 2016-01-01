See All Cardiologists in Niceville, FL
Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Niceville, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM

Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple Medical School|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Kalin works at Paul J. Kalin, DPM in Niceville, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul J. Kalin, DPM
    1125 John Sims Pkwy E, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0870
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Paul J Kalin, Dpm
    1013 Mar Walt Dr Ste A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1336177401
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine Hospital|Podiatry - Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic
    Medical Education
    • Temple Medical School|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
