Overview of Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM

Dr. Paul Kalin, DPM is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple Medical School|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Kalin works at Paul J. Kalin, DPM in Niceville, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.