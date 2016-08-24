Dr. Paul Kaloostian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaloostian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kaloostian, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kaloostian, MD
Dr. Paul Kaloostian, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with University Of New Me|University Of New Mexico Medical Center
Dr. Kaloostian's Office Locations
Paul Kaloostian, MD960 E Green St Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 269-7821Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Paul Kaloostian, MD3579 Arlington Ave Ste 300, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (626) 385-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaloostian exceeded my expectations of surgical outcome, and the post-op process for getting there. As a physician myself, having had a number of related surgeries, I was initially skeptical, but Dr K assured me that my in-hospital care would be smooth going. I had 3 cervical vertebrae fused and went home the next day. I was impressed by his staff and the hospital unit. Now 8 weeks out, I have almost completely lost the pain and numbness, and have gained strength, thanks to his expertise! LM
About Dr. Paul Kaloostian, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Me|University Of New Mexico Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kaloostian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaloostian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaloostian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaloostian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaloostian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaloostian.
