Dr. Paul Kammerlocher, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kammerlocher, MD
Dr. Paul Kammerlocher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Kammerlocher works at
Dr. Kammerlocher's Office Locations
1
Mcbride Clinic Inc.1110 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 552-9452
2
Oklahoma Medical Pain Mgmt.3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 419-5610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Community Hospital3100 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 602-8100
4
Oklahoma University Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kammerlocher on 17 JAN 2023. I really appreciate his direct nature. No BS. I know a lot of people may be put off by his direct manner but old retired Navy guys like me appreciate the mannerisms. Although he has not operated on me yet I feel confident he will take good care of me.
About Dr. Paul Kammerlocher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043218381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kammerlocher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kammerlocher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammerlocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammerlocher has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kammerlocher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammerlocher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammerlocher.
