Overview

Dr. Paul Karr Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Karr Jr works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys in Burton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.