Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Dr. Kartchner works at Nextcare Urgent Care in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nextcare Urgent Care
    5369 S Calle Santa Cruz Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 819-8566
  2. 2
    The Family Doctor, PLLC
    7313 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 777-1973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2016
    My experience with Dr. Kartchner was better than I have ever had with any healthcare professional. I had a cold that turned into a very painful sinus infection 3 weeks postpartum. I called Dr. Kartchner on a Sunday morning seeking help. He conveniently came to my home within a few hours. After a skillful physical assessment, he supplied me with medication & education to ensure my recovery. Dr. Kartchner proved to be competent, efficient, & caring. I would very highly recommend him.
    — Dec 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD
    About Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578655973
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Louis University
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kartchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kartchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kartchner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kartchner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kartchner works at Nextcare Urgent Care in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kartchner’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartchner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartchner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kartchner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kartchner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

