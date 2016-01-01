Dr. Paul Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Katz, MD
Dr. Paul Katz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
Westminster Oaks4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 644-1543
- 2 1115 PO Box, Tallahassee, FL 32306 Directions (585) 414-0861
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
About Dr. Paul Katz, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1417976242
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.