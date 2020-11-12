Overview of Dr. Paul Katz, MD

Dr. Paul Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at PennMarc Internal Medicine - Methodist Healthcare in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.