Overview of Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD

Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kedeshian works at Ucla Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anosmia, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.