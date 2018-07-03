Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedeshian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD
Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Kedeshian works at
Dr. Kedeshian's Office Locations
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5179
Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6559
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kedeshian is an excellent communicator. He explained my issue in a way no doctor ever has and I finally understand it. I highly recommend this caring, intelligent, professional doctor.
About Dr. Paul Kedeshian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1073539060
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedeshian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kedeshian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedeshian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedeshian works at
Dr. Kedeshian has seen patients for Anosmia, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedeshian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kedeshian speaks Armenian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedeshian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedeshian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedeshian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedeshian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.