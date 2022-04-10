Overview of Dr. Paul Kelly, MD

Dr. Paul Kelly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.