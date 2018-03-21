Dr. Paul Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Kent, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Upstate Medical Center
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kent is an incredibly gifted neurologist. His knowledge is remarkable and his clear delivery when explaining difficult medical concepts is greatly appreciated by myself and my family members. His bedside manner is top-notch. He is incredibly patient and does not at all make me or my family members feel rushed. He is genuinely caring and compassionate. He has made my transition to a difficult and unexpected diagnosis smooth and manageable. I would recommend him to anyone in need.
About Dr. Paul Kent, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043268154
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
