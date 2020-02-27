Overview of Dr. Paul Kim, MD

Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coatesville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.