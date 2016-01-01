Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Western Neurological Associates2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 322, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 452-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Kim, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
