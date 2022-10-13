Dr. Paul Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kim, MD
Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 831-4027
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim has provided healthcare for over 8 years. He is knowledgeable and caring. He stays abreast of current spinal research. His professionalism, communication skills, and bedside manner are wonderful! Dr. Kim did an ACDF last year and I had some positive outcomes. During follow up care, he worked to find out why I was experiencing severe numbness in my hands and after testing, determined it is carpal tunnel syndrome...not related to my neck issues. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Paul Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639362700
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Herniated Disc Surgery and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
