Overview

Dr. Paul Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Kim works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.