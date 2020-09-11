Overview of Dr. Paul King, MD

Dr. Paul King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Bowie, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.