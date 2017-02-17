Overview of Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM

Dr. Paul Kirchner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kirchner works at Kyle James Kirchner in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.