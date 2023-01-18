Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiritsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD
Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Kiritsis works at
Dr. Kiritsis' Office Locations
-
1
St. Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 379-2414Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiritsis?
I am grateful that I don’t require surgery after a fall caused me to break my shoulder, but I would be certain that this kind man would be my surgeon should I need surgery in the future. Office staff, X-ray, etc., couldn’t have been nicer and easier to work with. On the day of my appointment which was just after my fall, I thought I was to see the NP but was surprised to see Dr K, after all. That was important to me for the first visit, especially. As I am starting to age and have joint issues in general, I feel confident that I have found a possible surgeon to help me through that phase of my life, when the time comes. A friend recommended him to me after her two children who needed care years ago. I would do the same after my encounter with Dr Kiritsis.
About Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629015094
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiritsis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiritsis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiritsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiritsis works at
Dr. Kiritsis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiritsis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kiritsis speaks Spanish.
255 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiritsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiritsis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiritsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiritsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.