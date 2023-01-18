Overview of Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD

Dr. Paul Kiritsis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Kiritsis works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.