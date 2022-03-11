Overview of Dr. Paul Kniery, MD

Dr. Paul Kniery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kniery works at Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Associates in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.