Dr. Paul Kolkman, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kolkman, MD
Dr. Paul Kolkman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kolkman's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 8111 Dodge8111 Dodge St Ste 263, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a couple of surgeries done with Dr. Kolkman. He is an excellent doctor. He explained things to my level so I could understand. Did an excellent job to take of my issues. He is really top notch. I would recommend him to anyone Who needs surgery
About Dr. Paul Kolkman, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- General Surgery
