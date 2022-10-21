Dr. Paul Konowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Konowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Konowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Quincy500 Congress St Ste 2B, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Konowitz evaluated my situation and started to solve it at an easy level to see what happens from there to see if we need to get more aggressive treatment. I can tell he has seen this before and he told me this problem could have been there for years and I didn't even know it.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Konowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konowitz has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Konowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.