Dr. Paul Korc, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Korc, MD
Dr. Paul Korc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Korc's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1 Hoag Dr Bldg 41, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Korc in 2017. Since that time I have seen Dr. Korc numerous times and have ALWAYS had the utmost confidence in his abilities. His manner continues to be polite, caring, and educational. I would highly recommend Dr. Korc.
About Dr. Paul Korc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1922243161
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korc has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Korc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korc.
