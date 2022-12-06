See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD

Pain Management
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD

Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Kovatis works at Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kovatis' Office Locations

    Paul E Kovatis, MD
    87 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 489-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Tina . (. D. D. — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1669475083
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovatis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovatis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovatis works at Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kovatis’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovatis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

