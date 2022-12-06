Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovatis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Kovatis' Office Locations
Paul E Kovatis, MD87 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Kovatis on 7/10/20 after a terrible car accident! I can walk because of him!!! Thank God for Dr Kovatis he truly is the best!!! He is kind, caring, professional, and understanding!!!
About Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovatis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovatis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovatis speaks Greek.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovatis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.