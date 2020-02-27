Overview

Dr. Paul Kowalski, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalski works at Banner Hospitalists in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.