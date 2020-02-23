Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD
Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been nearly 10 years since Dr. Kozlowski operated on me for prostate cancer and I'm still doing great! Five stars for Dr. Kozlowski!
About Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kozlowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozlowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
