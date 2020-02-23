Overview of Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD

Dr. Paul Kozlowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kozlowski works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.