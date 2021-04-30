Overview

Dr. Paul Kramer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Roseville Pediatric Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.