Dr. Paul Kramm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kramm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Kramm, MD
Dr. Paul Kramm, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Kramm works at
Dr. Kramm's Office Locations
-
1
Paul C. Kramm MD LLC11406 Lake Sherwood Ave N, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 757-5657
-
2
Rani G. Whitfield MD Apmc4545 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 757-5657
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramm?
They genuinely care about their patients!
About Dr. Paul Kramm, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891877130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramm works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.