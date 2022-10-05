Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krawitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD
Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Krawitz works at
Dr. Krawitz's Office Locations
Ophthalmology755 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had really bad vision problems before I met with Dr. Krawitz. After meeting with him, I had both of my cataracts removed and replaced with artificial lenses. My vision is the best it's been in more than 50 years. This is all after I also recently had double detached retina surgery that was performed by Dr. Brennan. Could not be happier with the results. Would highly recommend Dr. Krawitz for anyone looking for crisp, clear vision while also giving the colors we see a whole new meaning (I can see purple and blue again!).
About Dr. Paul Krawitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1669406492
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby MC|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Ophthalmology
