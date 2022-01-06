Overview of Dr. Paul Kremer, MD

Dr. Paul Kremer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Kremer works at Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.