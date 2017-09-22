See All Ophthalmologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD

Ophthalmology
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD

Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kritikos works at Paul Kritikos MD Facs PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kritikos' Office Locations

    Paul Kritikos MD Facs PC
    1300 Union Tpke Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (516) 326-2275

  North Shore University Hospital

Retinal Neovascularization
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Retinal Neovascularization
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Cataract
Glaucoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 22, 2017
    I really like Dr. Kritikos. He is a great doctor. He is very comforting with the way he explains things related to your eyes. Not many doctors you can put your trust into. I recommend him highly!
    Laura in Bellerose — Sep 22, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

