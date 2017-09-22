Overview of Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD

Dr. Paul Kritikos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kritikos works at Paul Kritikos MD Facs PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.