Dr. Paul Kuryla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kuryla works at Division Street Primary Care in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.