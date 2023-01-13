Dr. Paul Ky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ky, DO
Dr. Paul Ky, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.
Advanced Pain Solutions6169 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 383-6589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ky Advanced Surgical Center3796 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 383-6639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Ky is the best!!! He genuinely cares about all of his patients and he will do anything within his power to help you with you chronic pain. If you’re a “doper” seeking pain meds…you won’t get them from him.
- Pain Management
- 19 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1043374028
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins SOM, Dept of Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Western University COMP/Downey Medical Center, Family Medicine Internship
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
- California State University, Fresno
