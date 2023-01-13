Overview of Dr. Paul Ky, DO

Dr. Paul Ky, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.



Dr. Ky works at Advanced Pain Solutions in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.