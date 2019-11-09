Dr. Paul Labinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Labinson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Labinson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Labinson works at
Locations
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hartford - Retreat100 Retreat Ave Ste 400, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This appointment with Dr Labinson was in Hartford vs Farmington. Normally I go to Farmington because the parking was terrible at Retreat Ave for many years so I switched locations. I was pleasantly surprised that the parking was greatly improved in the Retreat Ave garage. Once inside, I only waited 15 minutes to see the doctor, and he was pleasant, informative about lab results and also thorough. The office staff and his medical assistant was very nice and efficient. My only issue is that wait time to get an appointment with Dr. Labinson is lengthy.
About Dr. Paul Labinson, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295782548
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Labinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labinson works at
Dr. Labinson has seen patients for Adrenal Gland Diseases, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Labinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labinson.
