Overview

Dr. Paul Labinson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Labinson works at Starling Physicians Endocrinology in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.