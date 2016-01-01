See All Psychiatrists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Paul Ladopoulos, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Astoria, NY
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Ladopoulos, MD

Dr. Paul Ladopoulos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ladopoulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3033 36TH ST, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 274-6636

About Dr. Paul Ladopoulos, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548286719
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ladopoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ladopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladopoulos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

