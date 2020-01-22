See All Neurosurgeons in Duluth, MN
Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD

Neurosurgery
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD

Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Lahaye works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lahaye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Broken Neck
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Low Back Pain
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
    About Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1134178239
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital|University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

