Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lambert Jr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lambert Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881707412
    Education & Certifications

    • Otologic Med Grp
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

