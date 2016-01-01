Overview of Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lambert Jr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.