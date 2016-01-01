Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Lambert Jr's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Lambert Jr, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881707412
Education & Certifications
- Otologic Med Grp
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lambert Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lambert Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lambert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.