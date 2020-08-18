Dr. Paul Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Valdosta Orthopedic Associates3527 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 247-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lane is a wonderful surgeon. I had TLIF L4-L5 spinal surgery. His bedside manner was kind and listening to any questions I had. He is very knowledgeable and skilled at his profession and all of my issues I have with my spine was taken into consideration before surgery. My surgery went very well. I would highly recommend him, for any spinal injury/surgical needs. I told him he was an angel on earth because he fixed my back pain, where other doctors would not help me because of my complicated case. (Having 2 other spinal issues besides my lower back and incontinence)
About Dr. Paul Lane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124280862
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
