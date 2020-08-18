Overview of Dr. Paul Lane, MD

Dr. Paul Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.