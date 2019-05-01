Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanfranchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO
Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Umdnj-Sch Ost Med-Kennedy Meml Hosp
Dr. Lanfranchi works at
Dr. Lanfranchi's Office Locations
The Lanfranchi Center for Facial Plastic Surgery & Rejuvenation8985 S Eastern Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 929-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanfranchi?
FIVE STARS! My cheeks had lost most of their volume and my neck was beginning to show tell-tale signs of aging. I was afraid and hesitant to go to a surgeon. Then I found Dr. Paul Lanfranchi's web page. Based on the five-star reviews, I met with Dr. Lanfranchi and thought him to be a very fine medical professional. His staff is also pleasant, professional and patient. Dr. Paul-as he suggests being called, demonstrated what would reasonably be accomplished by surgery. My decision was final. Dr. Paul was the one. I am writing this six weeks after my surgery and I continue to be in awe with the skill, medical and artistic genius of Dr. Paul. Except for my husband, friends are not aware that I've had any cosmetic surgery. My husband tells me every day that I look great and the improvements to my face and neck look very natural. I am so pleased that I chose Dr. Paul. Stop hesitating and see Dr. Paul. You will be very pleased with the outcome. Thank you so much, Dr. Paul. -J.F.
About Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Sch Ost Med-Kennedy Meml Hosp
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanfranchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanfranchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanfranchi speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanfranchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanfranchi.
