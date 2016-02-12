See All Ophthalmologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Paul Langer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Langer, MD

Dr. Paul Langer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Langer works at University Physician Associates -Ophthalmology in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Physician Associates -Ophthalmology
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 833-1522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Infections
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Biopsy of Cornea
Black Eye
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Exotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Panophthalmitis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Paul Langer, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538183397
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of California San Francisco Medical Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago)
Internship
Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Langer works at University Physician Associates -Ophthalmology in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Langer’s profile.

Dr. Langer has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

