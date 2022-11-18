Overview of Dr. Paul Langer, DPM

Dr. Paul Langer, DPM is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Langer works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN, Eagan, MN, Eden Prairie, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Robbinsdale, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.