Dr. Paul Lapco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Lapco works at ENT Associates Of S Florida in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.