Dr. Paul Lapco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lapco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Lapco, MD
Dr. Paul Lapco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Lapco works at
Dr. Lapco's Office Locations
ENT Associates Of S Florida1 W Sample Rd Ste 103, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 942-6868
- 2 1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105/170, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Debbie for my throat problems and she was outstanding, the staff was able to get me in within two days and the staff was outstanding!
About Dr. Paul Lapco, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174587331
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapco has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapco.
