Dr. Lapenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lapenna, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Lapenna, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Lapenna's Office Locations
St. Francis Inpatient Rehab1 Saint Francis Dr, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bon Secours Vascular Surgery3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 516-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
My wife presented with odd symptoms that were actually seizures. It was recognized and treated promptly. She is now back to full health.
About Dr. Paul Lapenna, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1952711483
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Lapenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapenna.
