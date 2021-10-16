Dr. Lapoint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lapoint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Lapoint, MD
Dr. Paul Lapoint, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Creighton U
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapoint's Office Locations
- 1 224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. La Pointe took over Dr. Ottolini’s practice years ago. He is wonderful. I have only seen him for wellness exams and annuals, but became fond of him quickly. He is gentle, caring, and explains everything. I have entrusted him with the care of my mother who had dementia, my elderly aunt (who hadn’t seen a GYN in years) and my best friend. He is retiring next year. Good for him. But, he will be sorely missed. I have been a client in this practice since 1970. I know that I will continue to receive great care in this practice. I wish him the very best. I have always described him as ‘lovely’,and everyone I referred to him conferred.
About Dr. Paul Lapoint, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619064516
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
