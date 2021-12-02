Dr. Paul Later, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Later is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Later, MD
Dr. Paul Later, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Neurospinepain Surgery Center LLC7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute - Grayslake1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-7658Tuesday2:00am - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
He is extremely knowledgeable. It took awhile for him to warm up so be patient. He really does care
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurology
Dr. Later has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Later accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Later has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Later has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Later on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Later. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Later.
