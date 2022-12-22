See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Paul Le, MD

Pain Medicine
2.4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paul Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Le works at Advanced Pain Care in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Waco, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Care
    2000 S Mays St Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272
  2. 2
    Advent Therapy LLC
    3500 Hillcrest Dr Ste 1, Waco, TX 76708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272
  3. 3
    Capital Neurosurgical Association
    711 W 38th St Ste D4, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272
  4. 4
    3418 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-4272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Arise Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Paul Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770766313
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
