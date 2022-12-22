Dr. Paul Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Care2000 S Mays St Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-4272
-
2
Advent Therapy LLC3500 Hillcrest Dr Ste 1, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (512) 244-4272
-
3
Capital Neurosurgical Association711 W 38th St Ste D4, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 244-4272
- 4 3418 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 244-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
I was referred to Dr.Le from another physician. He has been treating me for many years now and I could not be more pleased with his care, compassion, listening and finding new and alternative ways to treat chronic pain. I was in a serious car accident and had seen another Pain Mgmt. Doctor which PA which had overprescribed serious pain meds causing me a trip to the emergency room. I never actually got to see the the doctor, just the PA. So when I was referred to Dr.Le and he was seeing me on a regular basis I was very impressed with his bedside manor, real concern about getting me back as much mobility without pain as possible, I can’t tell you how happy I was! He was always thinking of new ideas to try and so easy to talk to. So when he moved from APA to to Advanced Pain I followed him. He is still the fantastic doctor he was at APA! He is funny, energetic and always a pleasure to see. Shurita, his PA is absolutely the BEST assistant I have ever had!!! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Le!!!
About Dr. Paul Le, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1770766313
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.