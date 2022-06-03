See All Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Paul Leahy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (50)
Map Pin Small Leawood, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Leahy, MD

Dr. Paul Leahy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Research Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Leahy works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leahy's Office Locations

    Monarch Plastic Surgery P A
    4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5321
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr Leahy is an excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. He is straightforward and honest in his views which I appreciated very much. I am so happy with my results!
    — Jun 03, 2022
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1942330816
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
