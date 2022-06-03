Overview of Dr. Paul Leahy, MD

Dr. Paul Leahy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Research Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Leahy works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.