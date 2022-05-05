Overview

Dr. Paul Lebovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Lebovitz works at Allegheny Center For Digestive Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.