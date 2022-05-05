Dr. Paul Lebovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lebovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
He has the best bedside manners and is just brilliant but humble.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
