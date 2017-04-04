Dr. Paul Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
DHMG - Stockton Surgical Specialty1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Lee was very knowledgable and also compassionate. I was comfortable with him and he was very understanding of my situation. I will go back.
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- Male
- 1033298724
- Hospital For Sick Chldn At Great Ormond St
- University Mass MC
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
