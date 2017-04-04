Overview of Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.