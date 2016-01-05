Dr. Paul Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Dr. Paul Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group191 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 556-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I suffered through two horrible Internists before I so fortunate to find Dr. Paul T. Lee. He has been my Internist now for some ten years. Unlike his predecessors, he really listens to you and takes notes!!! He actually answers the questions you ask, with courtesy and with clear, concise answers. He promptly submits all paperwork for seemingly-seamless authorizations. I will always be grateful to him for his patience, compassion, and thoroughness.
About Dr. Paul Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326042680
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Sepulveda Vamc
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.