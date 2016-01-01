See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Paul Lee, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1700814795
Education & Certifications

  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Saba School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

