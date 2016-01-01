Overview of Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

