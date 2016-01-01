Dr. Paul Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Paul Lee, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700814795
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Saba School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.