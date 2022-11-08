Dr. Paul Lento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lento, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lento, MD
Dr. Paul Lento, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Temple Universit School of Medicine|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lento works at
Dr. Lento's Office Locations
-
1
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
360 Orthopedics5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Directions (941) 951-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 915-3507Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lento?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Lento and his assistant, Yasmina. They have a wonderful work relationship. They are kind, supportive, and caring. Dr. Lento, especially, takes his time to discover the source of my pain and steps to relieve it. Recently, after 2 weeks of leg pain and swelling, he diagnosed and took care of my problem and I’m now back to my regular exercise regimen pain free.
About Dr. Paul Lento, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1942217229
Education & Certifications
- Rehab Inst Ctr|Rehab Institute Center|Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago/Northwestern University - Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Temple University Hospital
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Temple Universit School of Medicine|Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lento has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lento works at
Dr. Lento has seen patients for Arthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.